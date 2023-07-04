New project for the Hellenic Cables-Jan De Nu consortium

The Hellenic Cables-Jan De Nul consortium is undertaking the subsea interconnections between Tennet’s platform, DolWin kappa, and the N-3.7 and N-3.8 offshore wind farms in Germany.

These cables will connect the wind farms to the power conversion substation of the DolWin kappa platform from where other HVDC cables will transport the generated energy to the coast. Wouter Vermeersch, Jan De Nul Group Offshore Cables Manager, pointed out that “the project has a lot in common with the Trianel Windpark Borkum II and Borkum Riffgrund II projects that Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables successfully implemented in 2018 for TenneT. Following the recent completion of the export cable installation for the Hollandse Kust Noord and West projects, the Alpha project and the recent award of a German 525kV cable system portfolio to Jan De Nul by TenneT, we look forward to another successful partnership.”

Production at the factory in Corinth

Based on the contract, Hellenic Cables will be responsible for the design, manufacture, supply, termination and testing of the three 155kV HVAC network interconnection cables and the supply of related components. Production of the cables is scheduled for 2025 at the Hellenic Cables’ state-of-the-art submarine cable factory in Corinth and delivery is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2025.