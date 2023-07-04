Thenamaris signs fleet reinforcement deals

Shipping company Thenamaris is expanding its fleet on three fronts over the last few days, focusing on vessels from the secondary market.

According to information from brokerage houses, as well as data from fleet registration platforms, the shipping company is said to have recently been enhanced with an LNG carrier, a dry bulk carrier and a super-tanker.

Initially, the used LNG carrier Cool Ranger (built in 2008 and capacity of 155,000 cubic meters) was added to the company’s fleet. Based on the MarineTraffic platform, it is the former Tristar Ruby. The vessel previously belonged to Dubai’s Tristar Group and was under the technical management of Wilhelmsen Ship Management. Market analysts said that the ship is on a long-term charter to oil major BP. Cool Ranger has already been added to the Thenamaris website under the LNG carriers fleet.

The shipping company decided in 2022 to turn to second-hand LNG transport ships and purchased Cool Rover (with a capacity of 155,000 cubic meters and built in 2008) and Cool Rider (same capacity and built in 2007). This was a surprise move, given that until then the company preferred to order LNG carriers directly from shipyards. One of the reasons that may have led it to this decision is the “explosion” of the construction costs of LNG carriers. Just yesterday a South Korean yard announced an order for two ships, each of which cost just over 260 million dollars.

Cool Ranger thus became Thenamaris’ eighth LNG carrier, equaling the number of LPG carriers it controls.