Tasoulas re-elected as Parliament President

Konstantinos Tasoulas was re-elected as President of the Parliament with 249 votes.

New Democracy, SYRIZA, PASOK and Greek Solution deputies voted in favour of his re-election. The 59 MPs from the other opposition parties abstained from the procedure.

The new parliament convened at 12.00 for the election of the Parliament President and the presidium, based on the proposals of the parliamentary groups and parliamentary rules.

A candidate must get an absolute majority of at least 151 votes, according to the procedure.

After announcing the result, Tasoulas came to the stand to hold a speech.