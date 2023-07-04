Passenger traffic in Athens airport soaring in June

Passenger traffic in the Athens International Airport rose 19.8% in June from the same month last year, reaching 2.92 million. Passenger traffic also rose 11.7% compared with the corresponding period in 2019, with domestic and international passenger traffic surpassing 2022 levels by 16.9% and 21.2%, respectively.

Domestic and international passenger traffic increased 16.3% and 9.7%, respectively, in comparison with 2019. In the first six months of 2023, passenger traffic reached 12.07 million, up 34.5% from 2022 and up 7.2% from 2019. Domestic and international traffic also increased 26.5% and 38.5% in the January-June period compared with 2022 and up 9.8% and 6.0%, compared with 2019.

The number of scheduled flights in the six-month period totaled 105,607, up 15.5% compared with 2022 and 4.6% compared with 2019. Domestic and international flights were up 9.1% and 21.1% compared with 2022 and up 8.2% and 2.0% in comparison with the same period in 2019.