New Parliament President to be elected amidst reactions about the seating arrangement

The new parliament will convene on Tuesday, at 12.00, for the election of the Parliament President and the presidium, based on the proposals of the parliamentary groups and parliamentary rules, and under the shadow of reactions caused by the seating arrangement and in particular the “coexistence” of the main opposition with the “Spartans” party.

Nikitas Kaklamanis will preside at the start of the session, announcing the candidates proposed by the parliamentary groups, while the election will take place with a roll-call vote. Ruling New Democracy has proposed the previous parliament president, Konstantinos Tasoulas. In the first round, the winning candidate must get an absolute majority of at least 151 votes. Failing that, a second round is held and the candidate with the highest number of votes is elected.

After announcing the result, Kaklamanis will then invite the new parliament president to come to the stand, take over the session and hold a speech.

The Parliament will then briefly adjourn before returning to elect the members of the presidium. Each candidate must get at least 75 votes in order to be elected.