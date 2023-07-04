Mitsotakis to unveil ambitious macro-economic policy

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to present the government policy statements of the next days that will include annual GDP close to 260 billion euros, debt-to-GDP ratio close to 140%, single-digit unemployment rate, investments of approximately 50 billion euros per year and exports of products and services over 150 billion euros per year.

Special attention will be placed on the change of the production model, essentially that of the “composition” of the GDP. In order to achieve this, in addition to the high growth rates over the four years – an average growth rate of 3% as the new Finance Minister has stated – annual investments will have to increase gradually even by 70% compared to current levels, while an increase of about 50% is also “required” for exports.

At the macro-economic level, the targets set are as follows:

– Average growth rate of 3% for the period 2023-2027.

– Increase in investments by 70% by 2027 with strong absorption of the resources from both the NSRF and the Recovery Fund.

– Increase in exports so that they account for 60% of GDP by 2027.

– De-escalation of general government debt to 140% of GDP by 2027.

– Single digit unemployment rate from 2025 onwards.