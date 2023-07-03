Intracom Telecom Collaborates with the Municipality of Vari – Voula – Vouliagmeni

Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, announced its partnership with the Municipality of Vari – Voula – Vouliagmeni (3V) for an innovative smart city project titled “Supply, installation, and operation of an Internet of Things network.” The project aims to enhance the citizens’ experience and optimize the municipality’s operations through the utilization of modern technologies. The completion of the project is anticipated in the first quarter of 2024.

The Municipality selected Intracom Telecom to design and implement the necessary infrastructure, transforming it into a truly “smart city” across its geographical boundaries. This will be achieved through the creation of a proprietary IoT (Internet of Things) network of smart devices based on LoRaWAN technology. The network will serve as the foundation for monitoring and managing several key areas, such as:

Measuring, monitoring and managing soil moisture in parks

Electricity, water and irrigation networks

Traffic, parking, noise pollution and immediate restoration of disasters

Monitoring of the elderly and people with special needs (at home)

Weather conditions measurement

Air quality and smoke detection

Speed limit enforcement in high concentration areas, schools, parks etc

Mr. Grigoris Konstantellos, Mayor of 3V, commented: “LoRaWAN is an innovative network system that, combined with an artificial intelligence platform, uses a series of installed sensors in our city, allowing us, through the data received, to have immediate information and two-way communication in the daily operating systems of the city. LoRaWAN will be instrumental in the municipality’s policymaking and direct interventions towards a greener, more sustainable, and safer city.”

Mr. Ioannis Poulos, Deputy General Manager of the Services Sector of Intracom Telecom, stated: “The project of supplying, installing and maintaining a wireless access network for IoT applications enables us to establish a centralized system for developing and delivering more high-quality services to citizens. We are delighted that the Municipality, under the leadership of Mr. Konstantellos, known for its pioneering spirit in implementing innovative digital services, has chosen Intracom Telecom as its trusted partner. We are committed to timely delivery of the project to support the municipality’s transformation into a smart city and eagerly anticipate implementing similar projects across various municipalities as part of our strategy.”