Gianna Andronopoulou new CEO in Microsoft Greece, Cyprus and Malta

Η Γιάννα Ανδρονοπούλου (πηγή φωτ. Microsoft Ελλάδας, Κύπρου και Μάλτας)

She will focus on further accelerating the digital transformation of the private public sector.

Gianna Andronopoulou is the new Managing Director for Microsoft Greece, Cyprus and Malta as of Monday, also marking the start of the 2024 financial year for the company.

According to the company’s announcement, in her new role, she will focus on further accelerating the digital transformation of the private public sector of Greece, Cyprus and Malta, by leveraging artificial intelligence and the opportunities associated with the arrival of Microsoft data centers in the region, including the GRforGrowth initiative.

“I am excited to lead the amazing Microsoft team in Greece, Cyprus, and Malta at a truly unique time in terms of the dynamics of artificial intelligence and the next opportunities that the Cloud brings,” Andronopoulou said.

