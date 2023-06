During the auction of 375 million of 26-week T-Bills conducted on Wednesday, June 28, the total bids reached 956 million euros and the amount finally accepted was 487.5 million euros, covering the asked amount by 2.55 times.

On top of that, Primary Dealers can additionally submit non-competitive bids up to 30% of the amount initially auctioned until June 29, 2023 (12 pm local time).