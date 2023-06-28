PM Mitsotakis’ first visit to Finance Ministry; focus on economy

For the second time – he had done the same in 2019 – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chose the Finance Ministry to make his first visit after the swearing-in of the cabinet, in order to demonstrate the importance he places in the course of the economy.

Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis set on Tuesday the six main goals of his ministry – average growth of 3% in a four-year period, combating tax evasion, absorption of EU funds, new production models and improvement of the banking system – and as of Wednesday the policies that will lead to the achievement of these goals will begin to unfold.

The Finance Ministry’s plan includes the preparation of the draft budget, the final consultations with the European Commission on the increase and final distribution of the Recovery Fund resources, the preparation of the “national line” in view of of the negotiation for the new Stability Pact, the finalization of the moves that will ensure the further de-escalation of the debt in terms of GDP and of course the creation of the appropriate fiscal and macroeconomic conditions in order to implement – from the beginning of 2024 – the government program in which the measures for salary and pension increases as well as the tax reliefs of the entire four-year period have been incorporated.