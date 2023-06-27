The maritime community present at the 7th Naftemporiki Shipping Conference

More than 600 officials, who represented the state, the maritime and academic community at the highest level, attended the 7th Naftemporiki Shipping Conference entitled “The great dilemmas”.

During the conference, which was held at the Stone Warehouse (Petrini Apothiki) of the Piraeus Port Authority (PPA), important challenges facing the shipping industry in the midst of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the energy crisis were discussed.

The decarbonisation and digitization of shipping, sustainable development and the upgrading of maritime education were at the center of dialogue between important maritime industry executives.

Participants expressed their view on key issues concerning the shipping sector, in the light of international developments such as the unexpected duration of the war in Europe and the energy crisis that destabilized the prices of many goods and triggered a food crisis.