The goal of the new government is to implement major reforms

After the announcement of the new cabinet, government sources said the following:

“This is a government oriented towards the implementation of the major reform goals that Kyriakos Mitsotakis has set. Ready to confront pathogens in order to promote change in critical areas.

This is not a government of balance but of hard work. A government of the new New Democracy, as formed by Kyriakos Mitsotakis. With many more women, rotation in ministers who take on new important roles, new executives from the parliamentary group, persons from the wider reform field and the local administration, general secretaries of ministries who are upgraded and take on government positions.

In the new government scheme, 25% are women. 15 women participate in the cabinet. Four ministers, 1 deputy minister and 10 deputy ministers compared with 9 women (3 ministers and 6 deputy ministers) in the previous government.

In terms of age, there are many younger people. The average age is 53 years and 45% are in their ‘40s.