EU Council President Charles Michel congratulates Mitsotakis on his re-election

European Council President Charles Michel congratulated New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on his re-election as Greece’s prime minister in a post on Twitter on Monday.

“Congratulations, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on your re-election as Greece’s Prime Minister. Looking forward to meeting you in this week’s European Council and continue working together on our common European challenges,” he said.

At the end of the post, the president of the European Council congratulated Mitsotakis in Greek.