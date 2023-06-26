Greece to announce new government at 17:00

The composition of the new government will be announced at the General Secretariat of Information and Communication on Monday, at 17:00.

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has spoken about “rotation”, thus preparing everyone about sweeping changes, while it is certain the parliament will have more women deputies as well as people at the age of 40s.

As “Naftemporiki” has recently reported, Kostis Hatzidakis will likely be the new Finance Minister, George Gerapetritis the new Foreign Minister, Adonis Georgiadis the new Labour Minister, Christos Staikouras the new Transport and Infrastructure Minister and Kyriakos Pierrakakis the new Education Minister. Michalis Chrysochoidis will likely assume the Health Ministry.