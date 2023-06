According to the joint exit poll of national TV stations, New Democracy (ND) party holds a strong lead in Sunday’s parliamentary elections. The exit polls follows:

New Democracy: 40%-44%

SYRIZA: 16.1%-19.1%

PASOK-KINAL: 10%-13%

Communist Party: 7.2%-9.2%

Spartiates: 4%-6%

Greek Solution: 2.3%-4.3%

Niki: 2.3%-4.3%

Plefsi Eleftherias: 2%-4%

MERA25: 2%-4%