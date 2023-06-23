25 June 2023 Elections: The final rehearsal concluded – When are the first results expected?

The final rehearsal for the June 25 elections took place earlier on Friday at the Interior Ministry.

The first result of the election is estimated at 20.30 on Sunday. It is recalled that in the May 21 elections, 80% of the territory was incorporated in the results by 22:10.

Speaking in ‘Proto Programma’, the secretary general of the Interior Ministry Michalis Stavrianoudakis noted that “the results will again be available early. Last time we had almost 90% before 22:00. I think now we will have the outcome of the elections even faster.”

According to his estimate, we will know if the first party has achieved an absolute majority and which parties enter the Parliament by 21.00.