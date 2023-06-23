ELSTAT: Rally of building materials’ prices continues in May; up 7.8%

The building materials rally “laying the foundations” for the continuation of the upward trend of the prices in the real estate market remains unabated.

More specifically, the building materials’ prices rose 7.8% in May 2023 compared with an increase of 11.4% in the same period last year, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

The index rose 0.6% in May compared with April 2023.

Price increases were recorded in bricks (18.7%), plastic pipes (12.8%), radiators (12.5%), wooden floors (9.7%) tiles (8.6%), aluminum doors (7.4%), cement (6.7%), interior doors (5.8%) and lifts (5.4%), while electric power fell 24.1% and diesel oil fell 14.7%.