Mitsotakis: Ballot boxes will be empty on June 25; need to be filled again with votes

“The outcome of Sunday’s elections has not been discounted,” New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday in an interview with SKAI TV.

“My goal until the last day is to convince the citizens to vote before going to the beach,” Mitsotakis added.

The New Democracy leader reiterated that the ballot box is empty and must be filled with votes on June 25. “All citizens must exercise their right to vote,” he said.

He underlined that New Democracy is asking for a safe, absolute majority.

Asked about the day after the elections, he answered that if ND is elected, the next cabinet meeting will focus on hard work and results.

Mitsotakis also explained that ministers can change, adding that there are no permanent ministers. “Some may sit on the bench,” as he said.