A new cycle of acquisitions opening in the insurance market

It seems that the insurance market is entering a new cycle of acquisitions and mergers, with fewer but stronger corporate schemes.

According to “Naftemporiki” sources, a large Italian insurance group is about to sign an agreement for the acquisition of a Greek insurance company active in auto liability insurance coverage.

Market sources explained that the agreement is at the stage of approval by the competent supervisory authorities of both countries. Provided that both authorities give the green light, the parties involved will initiate the process of completing the agreement and proceed with the relevant announcements.

In parallel with the above deal, a second one is also running, which, however, has not yet progressed to a final stage.