Greek commercial property prices – The “map” of the increases

The average annual rate of change for prime office prices for the entire country stood at 2.6% in 2022, compared with 1.7% in the same period last year, the Bank of Greece (BoG) said on Thursday.

Based on geographic region, in 2022 the nominal prices of prime offices recorded an average annual increase of 5.1% in Athens, 2.7% in Thessaloniki, while they decreased by 0.6% in the rest of Greece.

The average annual rate of change for office rents of all classes stood at 1.6%, the central bank added. In particular, the corresponding average annual rent increase rate for Athens amounted to 2.7%, and 5.9% in Thessaloniki. In the rest of Greece, a marginal decrease of 0.5% was recorded.

Significant increases were recorded last year in prime retail prices. Specifically, the average annual rate of change for prime retail prices for the entire country stood at 5.0% in 2022 and for retail rents of all classes at 4.6%. Athens maintained its lead where the average annual rate of price increase was 6.9%. In Thessaloniki the average annual rate of increase was 2.7% and in the rest of Greece 2.6%.