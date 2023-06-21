Logo Image

Bank of Greece: Greece welcomes 3.247 mln visitors in January-April 2023

English

Bank of Greece: Greece welcomes 3.247 mln visitors in January-April 2023

Aris Oikonomou/ SOOC

Travel receipts rose by 38.0% or 411.7 million euros in January‑April 2023 totaling 1.494 billion euros.

In January-April 2023, the number of inbound travelers rose by 52.5% to 3.247 million compared with 2.128 million in the same period last year, increasing travel receipts by 38%, according to the Bank of Greece.

The balance of travel services posted a surplus of 731.4 million euros in January-April 2023 compared with a surplus of 579.3 million euros in the same period last year.

Travel receipts rose by 38.0% or 411.7 million euros in January‑April 2023 totaling 1.494 billion euros.

Travel receipts in April 2023 rose by 19.9% to 761.1 million euros, from 634.9 million euros in April 2022, while travel payments also increased by 27.8% in April 2023 to 262.9 million euros in comparison with 205.7 million euros last year.

The central bank said that the rise in travel receipts was due to a 30.0% increase in inbound traveler flows, as average expenditure per trip declined by 8.4%. Net travel receipts offset 21.9% of the goods deficit and contributed 60.1% to total net services receipts.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube