Bank of Greece: Greece welcomes 3.247 mln visitors in January-April 2023

In January-April 2023, the number of inbound travelers rose by 52.5% to 3.247 million compared with 2.128 million in the same period last year, increasing travel receipts by 38%, according to the Bank of Greece.

The balance of travel services posted a surplus of 731.4 million euros in January-April 2023 compared with a surplus of 579.3 million euros in the same period last year.

Travel receipts rose by 38.0% or 411.7 million euros in January‑April 2023 totaling 1.494 billion euros.

Travel receipts in April 2023 rose by 19.9% to 761.1 million euros, from 634.9 million euros in April 2022, while travel payments also increased by 27.8% in April 2023 to 262.9 million euros in comparison with 205.7 million euros last year.

The central bank said that the rise in travel receipts was due to a 30.0% increase in inbound traveler flows, as average expenditure per trip declined by 8.4%. Net travel receipts offset 21.9% of the goods deficit and contributed 60.1% to total net services receipts.