Greek regional airports: Passenger traffic “took off” in January-May

Passenger traffic at the Greek airports rose 14.6% in May, compared with the same period last year, totaling 6,841,825 passengers, and was up 16.6% compared with the same month in 2019.

According to an announcement, passenger traffic totaled 5,970,289 and 5,868,304 in 2022 and 2019 respectively.

In the January-May period, passenger traffic reached 18,057,033 passengers, compared with 14,067,021 the corresponding period last year and 16,298,548 in 2019.

The number of scheduled flights totaled 52,139 in May, from 51,870 flights in 2022 and 48,998 in 2019. In the January-May period, scheduled flights amounted to 154,685 in 2023 compared with 144,433 flights in 2022 and 147,662 in 2019.