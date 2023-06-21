Greece: The growth potential of TowerCos industry

TowerCo firms have significant scope for further development, which currently only offer passive infrastructures to the telecommunications providers they cooperate with.

As the president and managing director of Vantage Towers Greece, Athanasios Exarchos, said in an interview with “Naftemporiki”, it is possible that they will provide the entire infrastructure, i.e. the active equipment and the relevant installation services and maintenance in the next generation of mobile phones (6G) .

Greece is the third largest market of the Vantage Towers Group (listed company on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with shareholders Vodafone, KKR and GIP) after Germany and Spain, having a presence in approximately 5,300 points in the Greek territory.

The TowerCos industry has great room for growth, he said, adding that infrastructure collocation is our DNA, and collocation means rapid development of the entire ecosystem of wireless communications and innovative applications. Our main concern at the moment is the full exploitation of the existing network alongside the expansion to new locations nationwide