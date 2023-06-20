Von der Leyen: Tragic shipwreck in Pylos – 15 billion euros for migration

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during a press conference in Brussels, commented on the tragic shipwreck in Pylos.

Asked about the shipwreck, the president of the European Commission said that it was horrible what happened and announced the disbursement of 15 billion euros for migration. Moreover, she underlined that the seriousness of the challenges today requires urgent and quick answers, as he spoke about strengthening the management of the EU’s external borders.

Ursula von der Leyen stressed the need of working more intensively in the region to promote economic growth and ensure stability to these countries