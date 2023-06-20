ACCI – National Strategic Extroversion Plan: 26 actions for Turkey, 23 for Israel and 21 for Egypt

The 2023 National Strategic Extroversion Plan consists of 26 actions for Turkey, 23 for Israel and 21 for Egypt, according to an announcement made during the event “Information Day for Turkey, Egypt, Israel” organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and the Enterprise Europe Network (EEN-Hellas 2025).

The Secretary General of International Economic Affairs and Openness of the Finance Ministry and President of the Board of Enterprise Greece, Vicky Loizou, pointed out that these countries have always been Greece’s traditional trading partners. To the existing commercial and economic relations between Greece and these three countries, the actions of the 2023 National Strategic Extroversion Plan will be added, with 26 actions for Turkey, 23 for Israel and 21 for Egypt. Loizou also recognized that extroversion requires coordinated efforts of all involved entities, and for that reason the Ministry of Foreign Affairs supports Greek businesses with targeted actions around the world.

On her part, the president of ACCI, Sofia Kounenaki-Efraimoglou underlined: “These are markets with which Greece already has developed commercial relations. Turkey is among the top five destinations for Greek products. The value of our exports to the neighboring country reached 2.2 billion euros for the first time in 2022, showing an increase of 8% compared to the previous year. Accordingly, the region of the Middle East and North Africa is one of the country’s main export destinations outside of Europe.

In Israel, Greek exports jumped 23.5% excluding petroleum products and 55% including petroleum products – compared to 2021. Egypt is also in the top ten of the export destinations in the specific region. Therefore, in all three of these countries there are significant opportunities for the further penetration of Greek products and services.