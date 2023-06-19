Evidence of cartels in 4 commodity markets

Pasta, milk, cheese and detergents are placed under the microscope of the Competition Commission.

The data from the mapping of the market in the specific sectors, as the independent authority’s officials told “Naftemporiki”, refer to practices of harmonization in the prices of the products and for this reason there should be a careful investigation of how they are finally formed (the prices).

The audits will be “vertical”, that is, they will start from the stage of raw materials, production, transport and of course they will reach the retail points.

The committee is also concerned with the phenomenon of “greedflation”, i.e. the practice of businesses to excessively increase prices.