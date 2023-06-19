Logo Image

Kotsovolos: The only new generation Apple Shop opens in Greece

The consumer has the opportunity to get to know the products and discover the possibilities of interaction

The only new generation Apple Shop, located inside the Kotsovolos store at “The Mall Athens”, opened its doors to the public. The upgraded Apple Shop has been designed according to modern specifications and has opened to Greece to continue offering a comprehensive Apple experience.

The consumer has the opportunity to get to know the products and discover the possibilities of interaction, always with the assistance of specially trained staff. Visitors to the store can now familiarize themselves with the device of their choice through a live demo, which highlights its features, while answering any question they may have.

Apple becomes the right place for the consumer to discover new products and accessories from the first moment of their release. Kotsovolos’ Apple-certified sales consultants are on site to answer any questions about Apple’s operating systems and devices, proposing solutions tailored to the customer’s personal needs.

