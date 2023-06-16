Premier Capital Hellas opens new McDonald’s restaurant

Premier Capital Hellas continues expanding its McDonald’s network in Greece, with the opening of a new restaurant in Agios Ioannis Rentis.

This is the 30th McDonald’s restaurant operated by Premier Capital Hellas on June 15. The investment for the restaurant amounted to 2.1 million euros and opened 55 new jobs.

Since 2011 when it took over as McDonald’s Developmental Licensee in Greece, Premier Capital Hellas has invested more than 38.2 million euros in opening new restaurants, renovating existing ones as well as upgrading infrastructure and technology throughout its network