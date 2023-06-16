Currys mulling the sale of Kotsovolos

British electrical retailer Currys said on Friday it is proceeding with a strategic review of its Greek business Kotsovolos.

Currys explained that this process could lead to a sale of its operations. The company’s Board of Directors is reviewing the Group’s structure and believes that the strength of its Kotsovolos brand, the long-term track record of profitability and leading market position are not currently reflected in the group’s valuation.

“Given the robust economic outlook for Greece and future growth opportunities for the business, the board believes that now is the right time to explore all options for Kotsovolos,” the company said in a statement.