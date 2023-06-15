Helleniq Energy: New investments in RES by the end of the year

Helleniq Energy CEO Andreas Shiamishis announced on Thursday, addressing the annual general meeting of shareholders, that a decision will be taken by the end of 2024 on whether or not to conduct exploratory drilling for hydrocarbons in Greece, and on new investments in Renewable Energy Sources and storage, adding that an emphasis will be placed on exports of petroleum products to new markets as Europe disengages from hydrocarbons.

Regarding the domestic trade sector, Shiamishis underlined that the Greek market does not leave room for companies such as EKO and BP to improve their results as “there is a large variation in the degree of compliance in the operating framework in relation to tariffs, the quantity and quality of fuel.”

On the main activity of refining and trading petroleum products, he stressed that the goal is to increase the possibility of exports to markets that are not traditional in the next 1.5 years as the EU has embarked on an effort to reduce the consumption of petroleum products.