Italgas: 900 million euro investments for the development of Natural Gas Distribution Networks in Greece

Italgas, the parent company of DEPA Infrastructure, is planning investments of 900 million euros for the development and upgrading of the Natural Gas Distribution Networks in Greece over the next seven years, Paolo Gallo, CEO of the Italian group, said presenting the Strategic Plan for period 2023-2029 at a special event held in London.

This is the first time that DEPA Infrastructure is included in the long-term planning of Italgas (following the completion of the acquisition in the autumn), with Gallo highlighting the important role it occupies in the broader plan of the Group, which is structured around three main axes: expansion and digitization of the distribution networks in Greece and Italy, Water Management (following the acquisition of the relevant assets of the French Veolia) and Energy Saving Services. Italgas’ total investments for the period 2023-2029 amount to 7.8 billion euros.

“After 20 years, Italgas’ natural gas distribution network is now expanding to Greece, where the application of the company’s advanced technologies will enhance the efficiency and quality of natural gas distribution services and the work of DEPA Infrastructure Group employees,” according to Gallo.

The investments planned by DEPA Infrastructure will promote the penetration of natural gas in Greece in areas where it has not yet reached and will allow the distribution of renewable gases such as hydrogen and biomethane.

