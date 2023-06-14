Panos Laskaridis at the 7th Naftemporiki Shipping Conference: No one can bet on the fuel of the future

Panos Laskaridis, CEO of Laskaridis Shipping Company Ltd and Lavinia Corporation, spoke about the challenges in the Greek fleet, about Greece’s position in the global shipping industry, as well as about the fuels of the future in shipping.

“No sensible shipowner could bet on what the fuel of the future will be,” he said during the panel on “The Great Dilemmas” held in the framework of the 7th Naftemporiki Shipping Conference on Wednesday.

Laskaridis explained that many companies are trying various solutions, but no one could bet on what the fuel of the future will be. However, he estimated that nuclear reactors are absolutely safe and can be a viable solution.

Laskaridis estimated that in the short term there is no danger of the Chinese surpassing the Greek shipowners, pointing out among other things that it is difficult for someone who has a lot of cargo to try to move it by himself. He also added that the rest of the world would never want their products carried on the ships of its economic competitors.

“I don’t see any imminent danger, but we shouldn’t be complacent,” he stressed.