At least 59 dead in migrant boat sinking; 100 rescued

The bodies of at least 59 individuals were recovered, while 100 people were rescued by the Coast Guard after a fishing boat with an unidentified number of undocumented migrants on board capsized in international waters, about 47 nautical miles southwest of Pylos in the Peloponnese.

According to sources, the vessel had sailed from Tobruk (Libya). The Greek authorities were notified by the Italian authorities.

Four foreign nationals were transferred with a super puma helicopter to the hospital of Kalamata. The other rescued migrants are expected to be taken to the port of Kalamata, where preparations for their reception have been made with the assistance of the general secretariat of Civil Protection.

Two coast guard patrol vessels, a Greek Navy frigate, seven vessels that were sailing nearby, a Greek Navy helicopter and a drone continued to search for survivors.