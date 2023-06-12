Angela Gerekou: Advance bookings signal a good summer for tourism

“Tourism is performing well and pre-bookings show that we will have a very good summer,” Angela Gerekou, president of the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO), said in an interview with “Naftemporiki” TV.

Gerekou added that “the tourist season has extended, while there is an increase in air seats and flights.”

Βased on the current data, she underlined “we see tourism slightly up the 18.2 billion euros recorded in 2019, which is rather promising for everyone.”

“The work of the GNTO over the last years is extremely important,” she stressed adding that “targeted campaigns run all year round along with smaller ones like the summer campaign on the Greek way of life.”