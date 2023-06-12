Sarmas: The State next to all Greeks, without distinction

The Prime Minister of the caretaker government, Ioannis Sarmas, chaired a cabinet meeting on Monday, which focused on the approval of the draft act of legislative content for urgent issues of the Health, Labour and Social Affairs Ministries.

In his opening remarks, Sarmas noted that “the limits of the caretaker government and the limits of the caretaker prime minister are determined by Article 37(3) of the Constitution and as I have explained are limits imposed by the strict political neutrality of our government.”

He also pointed out that the government “must guarantee and it guarantees respect for freedom of expression, freedom to disseminate ideas and information, freedom to assess facts and draw conclusions from them. The caretaker government cannot intervene in this, even in the pre-election campaign”.