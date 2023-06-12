Management consultants more optimistic about the Greek economy

Greek management consulting companies’ optimism over economic developments was boosted in the first quarter of 2023, according to the Hellenic Association of Managements Consulting Firms (SESMA).

The SESMA barometer for the economy, which surveys and records the views of management consulting companies on a quarterly basis, showed that the general index GRe+1, a composite index, rose to 42.6% in the first quarter, compared with 30.6% in the previous quarter and 26.8% in the same period last year.

The survey said that management consulting firms were more optimistic over economic developments in the next 12 months due to optimism about the GDP growth rate and the course of unemployment. Estimates for investments and exports also contributed to the rise of optimism. On the contrary, inflation estimates were slightly lower.