HRADF: Grimaldi group acquires 67% of Heraklion port

Grimaldi Euromed S.p.A. group. & Minoan Lines A.N.E announced on Monday that they acquired 67% of the port of Heraklion for 80 million euros.

According to an announcement, the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), a member company of the Superfund, after the unsealing of the bids, decided to sell 67% of the port of Heraklion to the consortium of companies Grimaldi Euromed S.p.A. & Minoan Lines N.E. for 80 million euros.

According to HRADF, the high price offered by the joint venture, which was also declared the preferred investor in the tender for the utilization of the Igoumenitsa Port Authority, proves the trust of the international investment community in the development prospects of the port of Heraklion, the island of Crete and the Greek economy in general.