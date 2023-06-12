Renewable energy sources deals at record high

Greece’s companies operating in the sector of renewable energy sources have signed over the last period domestic and foreign deals, in all kinds of technologies (photovoltaic, wind).

The ambitious target set for making the energy mix ‘greener’ as reflected in the target of the revised National Plan for Energy and Climate for 28 GW of “green” installed capacity by the end of the decade (more than double the current level), combined with the satisfactory returns still offered by “green” projects (despite rising interest rates and raw material costs) and the large transformation projects of traditional energy groups in their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint on the one hand, and to increase “green” sources of income on the other, create a scene of feverish mobility.

According to all indications, this trend is expected to continue in the next period, expanding into new fields, such as offshore wind farms.

One of the last deals was Motor Oil’s agreement to enter the Unagi company which, in collaboration with PPC Renewables, is developing a portfolio of photovoltaic plants with a total capacity of 1.9 GW.