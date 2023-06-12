Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) for broadband network in ‘white areas’ implemented half-way

Three out of seven sections of the Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFBB) which will cover with high-speed broadband networks areas of the territory that are not of commercial interest are about to be implemented following the signing of a contract by Digital Governance Minister of the caretaker government, Sokratis Katsikas, and OTE Group Chief Strategy, Transformation & Wholesale Officer, Ioannis Konstantinidis.

A corresponding procedure is pending for the four sections of the project for which the Terna Energy–Grid Telecoms consortium is the contractor.

The UFBB concerns the implementation of broadband networks, FTTH in areas without commercial interest and is part of the planning of the Ministry of Digital Governance to cover all households and businesses with ultra-high internet connection speeds. The tender process lasted over 4 years.

In total, the PPPs (all its 7 sections) have a total budget of 884 million euros, including VAT.

In particular, OTE undertakes the implementation of the project in the geographical zones (lots) 1, 3 and 7 concerning: Lot 1, 124,000 households and businesses in 9 Regional Units (Rhodopi, Drama, Evros, Xanthi, Zakynthos, Ilia, Arcadia, Corinthia, Messinia). Lot 3, 122,000 households and businesses in 13 Regional Units (Evia, Syros, Andros, Thira, Kea – Kythnos, Milos, Mykonos, Naxos, Paros, Tinos, Heraklion, Rethymnon, Chania) and Lot 7, 101,000 households and businesses in 14 Regional Units Sections (Boeotia, Fthiotida, central Athens, north Athens, west Athens, south Athens, east Attica, west Attica, Piraeus and the islands of Kalymnos, Karpathos, Kos, Rhodes, and Lasithi.