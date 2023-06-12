Electricity: Record growth in RES in May

Renewable Energy Sources’ (RES) share in the energy mix recorded new high levels in May, according to data released by the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE), in yet another indication of the speed with which the energy transformation is taking place.

In the same month, power generation from lignite (once the dominant fuel in the energy mix) was just 5%. Electricity generation from RES peaked on May 6, when it reached 6,055 MWh at 1 pm

ADMIE pointed out that for a total of 21 hours in May, RES covered more than 90% of Greece’s needs in electricity production. On May 6 and 7, green power generation exceeded total demand for 7 hours. A total of 54% of the electricity used last month came from clean sources, i.e. sun, wind and water.

The rapid progress Greece recorded in the penetration of RES was also demonstrated in the REPOWER EU report published a few days ago by the European Commission: Among others, it is stated that the new “green” power (wind and photovoltaic parks) installed in 2022 reached 1.5 GW, forming the total installed capacity (including large hydroelectric plants) at 13.9 GW, constituting 60% of the total installed power generation capacity throughout the country.