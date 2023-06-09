Earthquake in Atalanti: Minor damage to buildings

Buildings in Atalanti have suffered small damage after the 4.8 Richter earthquake that occurred on Thursday.

The church of Agioi Taxiarches, located between Kalapodi and Exarchos, and an old residence also suffered minor damages. Engineers from the Directorate of Natural Disaster Management have mainly identified cracks in old houses, but without identifying any serious problems.

Part of the beach Mylos, in Yialtra, Aidipsos, submerged after the earthquake.

“All resident in the area of Istiaia-Aidipsos felt the tremor. It was strong. Part of the beach Mylos, in Yialtra, Aidipsos, has submerged,” the mayor of Istiaia-Aidipsos, Yiannis Kontzias said.