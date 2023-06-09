AADE getting tougher on tax evasion at popular summer destinations

Tax units of the Special Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) will hold regular on-the-spot inspections on tourist enterprises mainly at popular destinations during the summer period.

Penalties for violations include the suspension of store operation for a period of 48 hours to one month, as well as hefty fines.

Businesses that have failed to issue retail receipts or issue inaccurate receipts will be subject to a fine as the Greek state loses over 5.5 billion euros annually from tax revenues.

In this context, tens of thousands of on-site inspections will be carried out on the Aegean islands such as Mykonos, Santorini, Paros, Patmos, etc., but also in areas of the Peloponnese, Halkidiki and Evia.

Audits will be sweeping across all financial activities and AADE will have data available through their mobile phones, tablets and computers, while they will be able to scan receipts with mobile phones to verify their authenticity.