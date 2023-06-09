Logo Image

ELSTAT: Greek inflation slowed to 2.8% in May

The price of electricity was reduced 24.1%, while food prices continue their upward course.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) slowed to 2.8% in May, with food prices remaining the main problem as they continue to rise and even at a faster rate compared to April. According to the data of the Hellenic Statistical Authority, the price index stood at 2.8%  in May from 3% in April and 4.6% in March.

The price of electricity was reduced 24.1%, while food prices continue their upward course. The food–non-alcoholic beverages index rose to 11.6% from 11.4% in April on an annual basis. Dairy products, oils and fats play a leading role, while mineral water-soft drinks and fruit juices were added to the list with a double-digit increase.

In the energy sector, electricity continued its downward trend by 24.1% and natural gas by 49.6% after the significant decline recorded by the price of natural gas on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Fuels and oils decreased by 16.8%. It is worth noting that a significant increase of 27.4% was also recorded in air transport.

