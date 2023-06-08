Randstad: The ten most attractive employers in Greece

Papastratos, ION and Aegean Airlines are at the top 3 positions in the list of the most attractive employers for 2023. For the third consecutive year Papastratos is the most attractive employer, according to the Employer Brand Survey by Randstad Hellas.

Intralot, ELPEN, Sklavenitis, LAMPSA Hotels, Bank of Greece and Papadopoulou Industry, as well as Costa Navarino, also feature in the 2023 list.

The criteria that formed the basis of the most attractive employers list for 2023 are attractive salaries and benefits, a pleasant working environment, career development opportunities for employees, long-term job security and work-life balance.

The survey is being conducted for the sixth consecutive year in Greece, in a sample of the 150 largest companies in terms of number of employees. This year’s survey involved 3,547 people, including

Greek students, workers and unemployed, aged 18 to 65, while the interviews were conducted online in January 2023.

The most attractive sectors

The pharmaceutical sector is considered the most attractive sector in Greece for the current year, with 58% of employees declaring their willingness to work for pharmaceutical companies, followed by the energy and fuel sector (55%).

The strongest companies with the best performance in the specific sectors are ELPEN, Vianex (which is consistently on the list of the most attractive employers in recent years) and DEMO. In the energy and fuel sector, DEDDIE is at the top, followed by Hellenic Petroleum and ADMIE.

Businesses today face strong competition from many different industries regarding the attraction and selection of human resources, which suggests that a company needs to be attractive in many different aspects and not only in terms of financial strength and strong employer reputation.