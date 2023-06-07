Greece raises 1.3 bln euros in T-bill auction

Greece on Wednesday successfully auctioned a 52-week Treasury bill issue raising 1.3 billion euros from the market.

The interest rate was set at 3.84% (up from 3.75% in March).

The Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA), in an announcement, said the bids were 1.51 times more than the asked sum, reaching 1.51 billion euros.

On top of that, primary dealers can additionally submit non-competitive bids of up to 30 pct of the amount initially auctioned until noon on June 8, 2023. Settlement date is June 9, 2023, PDMA announced.