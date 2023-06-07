Tenders for construction projects of 1.6 bln euro projects

Greece’s construction groups are called to participate in June in tenders for projects, with a total value of approximately 1.6 billion euros although tenders like the one for the Havria dam project in Halkidiki have been declared fruitless.

The issues facing the construction sector, including the lack of human resources, do not seem to deter the authorities (Ministry of Infrastructure and many other entities) from announcing new projects.

It remains to be seen how the market will be affected by the increase in interest rates and construction costs, which make construction groups more selective regarding the tenders they participate in.

The process of expressing interest in the Havria dam in Halkidiki was initially completed with very strong participation. The schemes that showed interest were the following:

· Suez Εau France S.A.S – EYATH – Intrakat consortium

· GEK TERNA consortium – Konstantinidis

· AKTOR Concessions

The initially estimated cost of the project exceeds 105.8 million euros (amount with VAT, amount without VAT 85.4 million euros). The financing of the project would be 100% private without any support from the NSRF.

However, a two-year period intervened from the time of the initial expression of interest until the previous week (bids), and as a result none of the three schemes submitted a bid.