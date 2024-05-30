GNTO and Mastercard promote Greek tourism in international markets

The Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) and Mastercard continue their collaboration for the promotion of Greece abroad, with a new, joint communication campaign, aiming to highlight the country as a destination for sustainable tourism and an ideal choice for holidays.

Focusing on the markets of Australia and the United Kingdom, the new campaign highlights the Greek tourist product for four months to travelers from these countries.

The central tool of the campaign is the website sustainability.visitgreece.gr, through which visitors are invited to discover the hidden beauties of Greece, having the opportunity to participate in a series of important experiences, specially designed exclusively for Mastercard cardholders.

For this purpose, GNTO and Mastercard have created ten sustainable experiences, stretching from Athens to Paxos, and from Trikala to Astypalaia and Tilos. These experiences call on visitors to discover the rich seabed of the Greek islands, to be introduced to local gastronomy, to learn about traditions, culture and history through art and to get close to the Greek countryside through activities such as cycling, hiking and kayaking.

The campaign utilized modern digital tools to promote experiences and tourist activities through selected channels, such as Display, Video, Google Search, Native Ads and social networks, thus ensuring the broad and targeted promotion of Greece as a top and at the same time sustainable tourist destination.

Dimitris Fragakis, general secretary of the GNTO, said: “We are developing our strategic partnership with Mastercard with our joint campaign focusing on the experiences that visitors can have in Greece. At GNTO we are firmly committed to the principles of sustainability, strengthening the competitiveness of Greek tourism internationally. In this effort, Mastercard is a valuable assistant for this and I thank its executives for their trust and good cooperation.”