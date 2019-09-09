We ask for a realistic vision and meaningful goals

By Athanasios Savvakis*

The results of the Greek Parliamentary elections on July 7, 2019 have clearly been creating positive prospects in terms of the country’s growth.

As an equal social partner that is representing small- and medium-sized manufacturing businesses registered in regional Greece, the Federation of Industries of Greece is expecting decisions from the new government as soon as possible for actively supporting manufacturing and establishing a friendly and flexible environment within which to operate. Besides, SVE has always supported that a strong political commitment for the future of Greek manufacturing activities must be made immediately. However, we are asking for realistic vision and meaningful goals. Without vision and goals there is no future for the industry.

On the part of the Federation of Industries of Greece, this plan must be based on four axes:

productive investments,

creation of new jobs,

innovation,

internationalisation and extroversion.

Europe is proceeding towards its reindustrialisation with strategic planning. Once more, Europe is showing us the way. While our competitor countries are implementing their own industry support programmes at a fast pace, we are still contemplating whether manufacturing should become a priority in terms of restoring the economy. According to the Federation of Industries of Greece, our country can no longer stubbornly resist adjusting to the European decision to bring manufacturing to the forefront. At a time when we should earnestly look to the future, because otherwise the developments will surpass us, it is imperative to implement a consensual industrial policy that would force manufacturing to make the necessary adjustments so as to boost its competitiveness.

It is necessary to adjust promptly to everything that is happening around us. Digitalisation, artificial intelligence, robotics, internet of things, big data, climate change, cycling economy, participation in global value chains and constant production of innovation are some of the key growth and transformation paths of manufacturing activities, which must be integrated into the national industrial policy as soon as possible.

When for years now, several European Union countries have been addressing the challenges of the 4th Industrial Revolution, our country, in its efforts to break free from the memoranda, has been unable to keep up with the developments, trapped within the mentalities of past decades.

In addition, the growth of manufacturing and the adjustment of the sector to the changes of the 4th Industrial Revolution will not happen for as long as the excessive taxation of businesses will continue to threaten the day-to-day operation of enterprises and existing jobs.

We need to look the future in the eye with realism and hard work. Besides, the continuous regression of the past decades must stop, and our country must consensually commence its major efforts towards the recovery of production. Let’s not forget that in the past years, small- and medium-sized manufacturing businesses registered in regional Greece were all but forgotten by all the previous governments. I believe that these days, public administration and the business community can provide solutions jointly.

In order to boost the competitiveness of the Greek manufacturing businesses in practice, and especially those operating in regional Greece, the Federation of Industries of Greece is proposing that decisions are made immediately, so as to resolve the age-old problems faced by domestic manufacturers as soon as possible, including: