Let the expectations be met!

By Michalis Zorpidis*

The government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis has created high expectations since the first week of his term in office. I think this will be acknowledged even by those who view his administration with suspicion or reservation.

The first –and positive- impression was created by the formation of the government body. The fact that Kyriakos Mitsotakis had prepared the government structure beforehand has caused general amazement – so did the fact that he used politicians and technocrats alike, many of whom were not members of the New Democracy party. The prime minister’s move to give a duties list and a time schedule to each of his ministers made a respectively good impression, as it also evidenced that he was well prepared before the elections. The readiness of state organisation during the forest fires, the improvements to the 120-Installments Law and tax relief announcements gave the citizens reasons to believe this government is worthy of their expectations.

* Michalis Zorpidis is president of the Thessaloniki Chamber of Tradesmen and president of the Regional Chamber Council of Central Macedonia.

These actions were just the preamble. A good preamble, but nothing more. Now we will have to come to the main subject! We are expecting the Prime Minister here, at the Thessaloniki International Fair, to unfold all his government policy and strategy planning on the country’s economy and market. The official inauguration ceremony of the 84th Thessaloniki International Fair, at the Convention Centre “I. Vellidis” is fast approaching and we will see if these expectations are going to be confirmed, or if they were just a good preamble without any continuation.

We, the people of the Chambers, remain steadfast in our positions and claims; we do not change discourse, style and behaviour, depending on who assumes governance. So, we are expecting to hear the Prime Minister proceed with a well-considered plan for de-escalation of over taxation, which is hurting businesses and households alike, and strangling every opportunity for growth in our country.

The growth of the country’s GDP is a prerequisite to create an income for everyone. The formula of over-taxation has failed. It has brought about a greater recession, namely business shutdowns, unemployment, and therefore poverty for many strata of society. There is only one way to achieve sustainable growth; by supporting entrepreneurship! Foreign and domestic investments, privatisations, public-private sector partnerships (PPPs), financing, bank credit, financial products, stimulating innovation are the tools to achieve such a goal.

In such a course, it is crucial to transform the state mechanism from its current suffocating state that is constantly creating new barriers, into a pillar of entrepreneurship support!

This is a great opportunity for Mr. Mitsotakis to shine!