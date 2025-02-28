Ειδικό Αφιέρωμα: Focus on Greek Shipping – Triple positive change

It is now clear that sustainable development is not only a regulatory obligation but also a significant opportunity for the shipping industry.

The next phase of sustainable shipping involves fully integrating innovative solutions that will accelerate the energy transition and make a substantial contribution to decarbonization.

As a traditional global leader, Greek shipping has proven its ability to adapt and its strategic vision to lead this transition.

The future belongs to those who adapt and innovate, and Greek shipping is proving that it not only follows trends but actively shapes them.

Ξεφυλλίστε το αφιέρωμα παρακάτω:

ξκδηαδηαδαδα